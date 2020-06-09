Harold Joe ClarkChesterfield - Harold Joe Clark, 64, resident of Chesterfield, passed away June 3, 2020 at St. Vincent's Regional Hospital in Anderson.He was born in Anderson, December 7, 1955, the son of Roy and Susie Creel Clark. He was a graduate of Shenandoah High School and received an Associate's degree from Indiana Wesleyan University.He had been Facility Maintenance Manager for the Indiana Farm Bureau Corporation prior to retiring in 2013.He was a member of the National Association of Power Engineers and the Association of Facility Engineers. He loved playing and listening to gospel music.He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Janice Clark; and a brother, John Wayne Paige.Survivors include his children, Leslie D. Parker of Fayetteville, NC and Ashlie B. (Heath) Laird of Canberra, Australia; Brothers, Tommy (Linda) Paige of Middletown and Jim Paige of Mechanicsburg; and Grandchildren, Noelle, Malachi and Augie Laird of Australia.Visitation will be Saturday, June 13th from 2-4 PM at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 118 South 5th, Middletown with cremation to follow. A Celebration of his life will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, June 13th. For the safety of the family, CDC guidelines with a limit of 100 people in the funeral home will be adhered. Masks are suggested.Memorials may be made to the Madison County Animal Shelter.Online Condolences may be made at: