Harold L. Houser
Muncie - Harold L. Houser, 81, passed away at his residence on Friday, April 19, 2019. He was born in Mooreland, Indiana on July 12, 1937 to Vaughn and Fannie (Howell) Houser. He was a graduate of Mooreland High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Harold is survived by his wife, Jean H. (Hoover) Houser; two sons, Mark (Anita) Houser, and Brad (Sue) Houser; five grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 21, 2019