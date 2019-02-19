|
Harold L. Steigerwalt
Muncie - Harold L. Steigerwalt age 83 of Muncie and a longtime Portland resident passed away Friday February 15, 2019 in IU Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born in Blackford County January 29, 1936 the son of Harry and Frances (Wright) Steigerwalt. He was married August 24, 1957 to Juanita LeMaster who survives. He was retired from Marsh Supermarkets as a meat manager. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church, Harold was an avid outdoors man and sportsman enjoying hunting, fishing, softball and many other activities. He was a 1953 Dunkirk High School graduate.
Surviving are his wife Juanita, three sons Mark Steigerwalt (wife Julie) of Portland, Rick Steigerwalt (wife Stefanie) of Muncie and Eric Steigerwalt (wife Christina) of New Castle, one daughter Debbie Sizemore (husband Alex) of Muncie, one brother Neil Steigerwalt of West Virginia, Two sisters Marjorie Weltner of Florida and Becky Dunn of Oregon, sister in law Pauline Steigerwalt of Chesterfield, Eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother Charles Steigerwalt and sister Donna Adams.
Funeral services will be Wednesday February 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Baird-Freeman Funeral Home with Pastor Hugh Kelly presiding. Burial will follow in the Green Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3:00 - 7:00 PM. Memorials can be made to the Jay County Cancer Society.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 19, 2019