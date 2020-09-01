Harold Loran Harris
Muncie - Harold Loran Harris entered the Kingdom of Heaven on August 25, 2020 in Providence, Rhode Island. Harold was born October 5, 1942 to Ralph and Florence (Gaddis) Harris in San Bernardino, California.
Harold grew up in Victorville, California and was a 1961 graduate of Victor Valley High School. He was active in the Crusaders youth group at the Victorville Foursquare Church. It was during these years he met his beloved, Sharon (Coates) Harris. In 1962 the lovebirds married on June 9th. On September 2, 1963 Harold was blessed with becoming a father when his son Kenneth Allen was born. Harold again became a father when he and Sharon adopted their daughter Traci Darleene, who was born on January 2, 1968.
Harold worked from 1962 to 1982 for his father and uncle's company, Harris Transportation in Victorville. In 1982, Harold and Sharon moved to Marshall, North Carolina. While in North Carolina he attended the University of North Carolina in Asheville and studied Computer Science. In 1985 they moved to Muncie, Indiana and Harold was employed by Ontario Systems. Here he helped pioneer the company's foundational technology in data translation and application conversions; which is one of the most difficult and complex technologies to develop. Harold was admired by clients and co-workers alike due to his talent, wit, wisdom, and guiding hand. Harold retired on August 1, 2008 from Ontario Systems to spend more time with his family and many hobbies.
The many hobbies Harold had were just not a way to pass time, but deep passions for him. He had been a fisherman, pilot for model and full-scale planes, wood working, metal work, and for the past 10 he had developed his love of sailing. During this time, he had sailed in many lakes and up and down the Atlantic coast. His two favorite spots to be were on his boat, the Tropical Storm, or watching the world go by from his spot on the couch.
The family's most cherished memories would be the road trips Harold would take them on. He loved to load up all or part of his grandchildren in the infamous MotorHood and take them to see America. Stopping at historical points of interest, to crazy roadside sights, and to visit his momma in California.
Harold is survived by his wife, Sharon Harris, his son, Ken (Amy Heier) Harris, grandchildren: Matasha (Wayne) Specht, Jacob Harris, Keith Harris, Nicholas Harris, Kennedy Harris, and Tayler Harris. Harold also had 5 great grandchildren, Bradley Ryan, Scarlett, Theo, Melody, and Sadie. He is also survived by his sister Lois and brother Charles.
Preceding Harold in death were his parents, Ralph and Florence, his siblings, Keith and Priscilla, his daughter Traci and grandson Bradley.
Viewing will be held at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel on September 4, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be on September 5, 2020 at 11:00 am at Forest Park Church of the Nazarene in Muncie, Indiana. Graveside services will follow at Beech Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Forest Park Church of the Nazarene parking lot fund. Donations may be mailed to Forest Park Church of the Nazarene 2105 W. Memorial Drive, Muncie, Indiana 47302.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
.