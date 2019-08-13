|
Harold Schooley Jr.
Muncie - Harold Schooley Jr., 84, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, in Muncie, Indiana, following an extended illness.
He was born on Thursday, July 25, 1935, in Eaton, Indiana, the son of Harold and Murl Schooley Sr. Harold enjoyed the outdoors, working on the cars and in the yard, and camping.
Survivors include his wife, Mary (Windsor) Schooley, Yorktown, Indiana; two daughters, Lisa (husband, Mitch) Domer, Rittman, Ohio, and Susie Peckham, Yorktown, Indiana; one grandson, Andrew Peckham; one brother, Carl (wife, Sherry) Schooley, Muncie, Indiana; sister-in-law, Melba Schooley, Colorado; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Terrie Detamore; one sister, Margaret (husband, Jerry) Johnson; and one brother, Bob Schooley.
Services will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
Memorial contributions can be made to the , 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46240.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 13, 2019