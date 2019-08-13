Services
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home
4600 West Kilgore Avenue
Muncie, IN
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home
4600 West Kilgore Avenue
Muncie, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Schooley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Schooley Jr.


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Schooley Jr. Obituary
Harold Schooley Jr.

Muncie - Harold Schooley Jr., 84, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, in Muncie, Indiana, following an extended illness.

He was born on Thursday, July 25, 1935, in Eaton, Indiana, the son of Harold and Murl Schooley Sr. Harold enjoyed the outdoors, working on the cars and in the yard, and camping.

Survivors include his wife, Mary (Windsor) Schooley, Yorktown, Indiana; two daughters, Lisa (husband, Mitch) Domer, Rittman, Ohio, and Susie Peckham, Yorktown, Indiana; one grandson, Andrew Peckham; one brother, Carl (wife, Sherry) Schooley, Muncie, Indiana; sister-in-law, Melba Schooley, Colorado; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Terrie Detamore; one sister, Margaret (husband, Jerry) Johnson; and one brother, Bob Schooley.

Services will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

Memorial contributions can be made to the , 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46240.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.