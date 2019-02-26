|
|
Harold "Buddy" Youngberg
Muncie - Harold "Buddy" Youngberg, 63, passed away at his home on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. He was born on September 10, 1955 in Muncie to Carl and Mildred Joyce (Diefenbaugh) Youngberg.
Buddy joined the United States Army in 1971. After his military career he began working as an electrician, owning an operating his own business. Buddy was a fisherman and loved music, especially blues. Buddy loved to play the guitar and although he wasn't the best, he enjoyed every minute of it.
Buddy is survived by his girlfriend Kathy Hines, two daughters, Stephanie Davis and Jamie Youngberg, two step daughters, Rhonda and Malisa, 4 grandchildren: Sierra, Jordan, Emma and Kayla Shaw and a brother David Youngberg.
Buddy is preceded in death by his parents and a brother Carl Gene Youngberg.
A funeral service for Buddy will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Parson Mortuary at 1:00 P.M. Friends may call from 12:00 noon until the time of service on Wednesday. Burial with military rights will follow at Beech Grove Cemetery in Muncie. Online condolences may be made at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019