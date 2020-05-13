|
|
Harriet Carey
Harriet Carey left our world on April 15th at age 79. The youngest of six children; she was born March 4th, 1941 in Poland. She was married to Ronald Carey for over 45 years before he passed away. Harriet is survived by her four children, Keith, Douglas, Mitchell, and Theresa as well as nine grandchildren.
Harriet lived on a large farm in rural Poland until the age of 2. The Barwinski family was caught in the middle of WWII and had their farm taken away from them by German soldiers. The family was forcefully moved to a German work camp, where they would stay until the end of the war. Amazingly, the entire family survived the ordeal. They fortunately made it to America and eventually settled in Youngstown, OH.
Harriet was known for her nearly unlimited energy, her love of being around other people, and the way she made other people laugh. Her final years were spent in a wonderful retirement community where the residents and employees grew to love her sense of humor and amazing energy.
Harriet loved to garden, volunteer at the soup kitchen, and go to church. She always wanted to hear about her grandchildren and loved them dearly. The grandkids loved making their "babcia" smile and laugh and they will miss her huge smile and hugs.
Harriet will have a memorial in Wheelersburg, Ohio at St. Peter's Catholic Church. The details are pending.
Published in The Star Press from May 13 to May 17, 2020