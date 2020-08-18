Harriette A. Harra
Harriette A. Harra, 70, passed away peacefully in August, 2020, at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital. She was born in Buckhannon, West Virginia in November, 1949, the daughter of James and Maxine Andrews.
Harriette is survived by her sons, Andrew J. Harra and John-Paul Harra. She was loved and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Graveside Service will be on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Elm Ridge Memorial Park, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Due to the COVID19 PANDEMIC, a mask is required. To be safe, remember to adhere to the six foot social distancing.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.elmridgefuneralhome.com
