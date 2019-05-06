|
Harrington "Hank" L. Rowe, 59, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born on Thursday, November 5, 1959, in Alliance, Ohio, the son of Charles and Janet (Price) Rowe.
Hank owned and operated Hank's Appliance Service, LLC for over forty years.
He had a great love for all types of water and enjoyed boating, deep sea fishing, camping, and music.
Hank had a great sense of humor, and loved to joke and laugh so hard it made everyone laugh.
Anyone that ever knew him knows that he cared deeply for his clients and our family thanks each and every one of you for your loyalty to his business.
He was a rock to many people and had a big heart, kind, caring, person that took great care of many.
He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and was a Master Counselor of the Jay County Chapter of De Molay.
Hank is survived by his wife of thirty years, Ginger (Engle) Rowe; mother, Janet Rowe; daughter, Kandice (Jake) Wills; grandchildren, Davin Rowe Strouse and Sarah Wills; God children, Stacy, Chris, and Kathy Hall and Mikael, Morgan, Jon, and Joe Barnett; sister-in-law, Teresa Long; brothers-in-law, Toney Engle and Bob, Jr. (Deb) Engle; special friends, Eddie, Chris, Gorden, Ernie, Dave, Robin, Mike, and John.
He was preceded in death by father, Charles Rowe; grandparents, Harold and Anna Mae Price; in-laws, Robert and Linda Engle.
Services will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Pastor Dennis Tremble officiating.
Visitation will be at Elm Ridge Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
