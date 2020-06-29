Harry "Ed" Bowman
Harry "Ed" Bowman

Harry "Ed" Bowman, 86, of Hartford City, passed on Friday at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Friends may call from 12:00PM-3:00PM on Wednesday, July 1, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will be at 3:00PM Wednesday with burial at Brookside Memorial Park. Military Graveside Rates will be conducted.




Published in The Star Press from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
