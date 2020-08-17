Harry Eugene Wright
Albany - Harry Eugene Wright, age 75, passed away unexpectedly Sunday August 16, 2020 at home. He was born in Muncie on April 19, 1945 to Frederick "Gene" and Mary (Willoughby) Wright. Harry was a lifelong Albany resident and graduated from Albany High School in 1963. He was a member of the basketball team that won the Big Four in 1963 which was only the second time in the school's history to win the Big Four. He married his high school sweetheart, Sherry Saffer, and would have been married 55 years on August 21. Harry retired from Vectren Gas Company in 2007 where he worked for 39 years. Harry was a devoted volunteer fireman for the Albany Volunteer Fire Department for over 20 years, serving many roles including that of Fire Chief. He was known to serve the community through toy-drives, food drives and coordinated efforts for the current Albany Volunteer Fire Department Building. He loved to spend time with the Albany Fourth of July festivities and coordinated efforts for the Albany Bicentennial celebration. He was known for Harry's famous chili dinners served at the Halloween Parades. He attended Albany United Methodist Church and was an avid fisherman. He loved watching sports, especially IU Basketball, and anything his grandchildren were involved with. He was loved by all and known for his sense of humor and always had a funny story to tell to anyone he came across.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Sherry (Saffer) Wright; 2 daughters: Kellie Bergdoll (husband: Aaron), Albany, and Angie LaBoyteaux (husband: Mark), Carmel; 6 grandchildren: Cory Kissick, Connor Skinner (husband: Justin), Chase Bergdoll, Jordan LaBoyteaux, Gabriel LaBoyteaux, and Zachary LaBoyteaux; 2 sisters: Cathy Johnson and Carolena Johnson (husband:Gary), and several nieces & nephews. He was anticipating his first great-grandson to be born later this year.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his step-mother: Doris Wright; sister: Loretta Fry, and his beloved mother-in-law: Betty Gregg.
Visiting hours will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday August 19, 2020 at Meacham Funeral Service.
Every day Harry liked to take a drive through Albany and visit. We invite everyone to join Harry on his last drive through the town he loved and wave goodbye. Join along State Street or along the Big Albany Park as he is escorted by the fire department for his last drive through town on Thursday, August 20 at 12 p.m. The route will be as follows: leave from the funeral home and go past the fire station then right on Mississinewa around the "Big" Albany Park then right on Water Street then left on State Street towards Black Cemetery.
Graveside services will be held at Black Cemetery Thursday at 12:30 p.m.
Join us for a celebration of life at the family home from 5 until 7 p.m. Bring your chairs and drinks to social distance and celebrate Harry.
Memorials may be given to two organizations he loved to support: the Albany Volunteer Fire Department or the Albany Beautification Committee. Condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com
