Harry F. Hoover
Harry F. Hoover died on December 25, 2019 at the age of 102 and was surrounded by family. Harry was born on October 30, 1917 to the late John Henry and Carrie Gertrude Hoover of Eaton, IN. Harry served as gunnery sergeant on New Guinea during WWII after which he worked as a locomotive engineer for Nickel Plate RR. Retiring to Sun City, AZ with wife Marguerite, he continued to ply his talent to many endeavors. He is survived by his daughters Mary Charlotte Smith of Muncie, IN, Nancy Price of Ramona, CA and Deborah Wolcott of Fallbrook, CA. Preceding him in death were his wife of 73 yrs, Mary Marguerite (DeForrest) Hoover and his twelve siblings. Loved by family, friends and neighbors, Harry Hoover was a shining example of the Greatest Generation.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020