Harry Nolan Reynolds
Muncie - Harry Nolan Reynolds, 84, of Muncie, died Sunday, September 22, 2019 from injuries sustained from a one-car accident.
Harry was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He was loved by many. He loved to play tricks and jokes on many and had lots of stories of mischief. He was a true follower of God and shared his faith with others. He retired from Chevrolet after 35 years of service.
He is survived by three children: Mike (Julie) Reynolds, Vicki (Jeff) Gibson, and Cheryl (Dan) Duncan; five grandchildren: Kendra (Willie) Sipes, Kevin (Megan) Gibson, Dan (Jennifer) Duncan, Jenna Reynolds, and Josh Reynolds; nine great-grandchildren: Glenn, Emilee & Khloe Sipes; Kamden & AnnMarie Gibson; Weston Warren; Madi, Lawsyn & Nova Duncan; brother, Frank Reynolds; three sisters: Ann (Estel) Smith, Julie (Dick) Mesalam, and Deloris (Phil) Roback; and childhood best friend, Jack Ashcraft.
Harry was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Maxine Reynolds; parents, Frank and LeeAnnah Reynolds; sisters: Janice Garrett, Ellen Brown, and Nina Hatfield; and brothers: Howard Reynolds and Nelson Reynolds.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 12:00 noon, also in the Funeral Home, with Pastor Matt Perdue officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Muncie Fire Fighters Toys for Tots, c/o Kevin Gibson, 408 Cook Road, Muncie, IN 47303. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 25, 2019