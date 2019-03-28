Harry O. Metzger



Muncie - Harry O. Metzger died peacefully, surrounded by family, at Signature Healthcare in Muncie on Friday, March 22, 2019, less than three weeks before his 95th birthday.



Harry was born on April 7, 1924 in Evansville to Harry A. and Bernice M. (Miller) Metzger. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Nora Mae, who died in childhood, and Laura Anne Brewster, who died in 2018.



He attended Catholic schools in Evansville, graduating from Reitz Memorial Catholic High School in 1941. Harry was a submarine sailor during World War II, serving on the USS Halibut as a torpedoman, second class.



He married the love of his life, Rosalie C. Loehr on July 18, 1946. The couple moved to Muncie in 1951 and raised five children. Harry worked for the National Biscuit Company (Nabisco), Investors Diversified Services (IDS), and The Franklin Life Insurance Company.



He was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church for nearly 70 years, where he formerly was a commentator and lector, a Eucharistic minister, served on the parish council and was a school board member. He also was a member of U.S. Submarine Veterans Inc. World War II, Knights of Columbus Council 560, American Legion Post 0710, and National Association of Life Underwriters.



Survivors include his wife of more than 72 years, Rosalie Metzger; five children, Donna Young (Jack), Muncie, Phyllis Metzger, Campbell, Calif., Linda Voke, Fort Pierce, Fla., Fr. Thomas Metzger, Noblesville, and John Metzger (Juli), Yorktown. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.



The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Signature Health Care.



Visitation will be 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 31 at Meeks Mortuary, 415 E. Washington St. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, April 1 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 820 E. Charles St. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, 10703 Ind. 3 North, Muncie.



Memorial donations may be made to St. Lawrence Catholic Church, or First Choice for Women, 3020 N. Oakwood Ave., Muncie, 47304.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com. Published in The Star Press on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary