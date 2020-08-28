Harry W. Cole
Albany - Harry W. Cole, 93, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Albany Health and Rehabilitation Center in Albany, Indiana. He was born on March 26, 1927 to James G. Cole and Mary (Brock) Cole of Hartford City, Indiana.
Harry served in the United States Army and was a member of the Moose Lodge and Amvets Post #23.
Harry is survived by his wife, Lillian (Wunderlich) Cole; his son, Jeff Cole (Theresa) of Carmel, his daughter, Jody Long (Gary) of Hartford City; 4 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.
Harry was preceded in death by 2 brothers and 1 sister, Mildred Flint.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 am in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie with funeral services immediately following at 11:00 am, also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
.