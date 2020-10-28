1/1
Hazel Ann Nunley
Hazel Ann Nunley

Modoc - Hazel Ann Nunley, 79, of Modoc, died at her home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, following a long illness.

She was born in Randolph County on August 9, 1941 to Clint and Albie Arnold and was a life long resident of the area. She was a member of Pentecostal House of Prayer and a retired employee of Kabert Industries, Lynn.

Survivors include her husband, Joseph Nunley; four children, Lorri York, Peggy Groce, Roxanna Stomm and William Nunley; 7 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and 5 siblings.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sibling.

Visitation will be 11 AM to 1 PM on Friday, October 30, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Services will follow at 1 PM. Pastor Mort Radford will officiate. Burial will be in Riverside cemetery, Losantville.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
