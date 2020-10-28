Hazel Ann Nunley
Modoc - Hazel Ann Nunley, 79, of Modoc, died at her home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, following a long illness.
She was born in Randolph County on August 9, 1941 to Clint and Albie Arnold and was a life long resident of the area. She was a member of Pentecostal House of Prayer and a retired employee of Kabert Industries, Lynn.
Survivors include her husband, Joseph Nunley; four children, Lorri York, Peggy Groce, Roxanna Stomm and William Nunley; 7 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and 5 siblings.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sibling.
Visitation will be 11 AM to 1 PM on Friday, October 30, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Services will follow at 1 PM. Pastor Mort Radford will officiate. Burial will be in Riverside cemetery, Losantville.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society
.
Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com