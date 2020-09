Hazel M. GraysonAlbany - Hazel M. Grayson, age 74, Albany, died Saturday September 19, 2020 at Golden Living Center, Muncie. Born February 23, 1946 in Muncie, Hazel was a 1964 graduate of Harrison Township High School and was a resident of Albany for several years. She worked at Indiana Glass Co., Dunkirk, for 17 years, did custodial work at Ball State University, and worked at Tyson Foods, Portland.Survivors include a son: James "Mick" Grayson, Jr., Albany; daughter: Shannon Dettwiler, Canada; brother: James Winningham (wife: Cindy), Muncie; sister: Helen Long (husband: Bill), Muncie, and 2 grandchildren: Ashlea and Slade.She is preceded in death by her parents: Ernest & Wilma (Gunter) Winningham; former husband: James E. Grayson, Sr.; sister: Norma Kaiser, and niece: Becky Long.Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Meacham Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Elm Ridge Cemetery, Muncie.Visiting hours are Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.Memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association . Condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com