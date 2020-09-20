Hazel M. Grayson
Albany - Hazel M. Grayson, age 74, Albany, died Saturday September 19, 2020 at Golden Living Center, Muncie. Born February 23, 1946 in Muncie, Hazel was a 1964 graduate of Harrison Township High School and was a resident of Albany for several years. She worked at Indiana Glass Co., Dunkirk, for 17 years, did custodial work at Ball State University, and worked at Tyson Foods, Portland.
Survivors include a son: James "Mick" Grayson, Jr., Albany; daughter: Shannon Dettwiler, Canada; brother: James Winningham (wife: Cindy), Muncie; sister: Helen Long (husband: Bill), Muncie, and 2 grandchildren: Ashlea and Slade.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Ernest & Wilma (Gunter) Winningham; former husband: James E. Grayson, Sr.; sister: Norma Kaiser, and niece: Becky Long.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Meacham Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Elm Ridge Cemetery, Muncie.
Visiting hours are Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
