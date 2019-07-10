|
|
Hazel Mae (Vaughn) Coffey "Granny"
Daleville - Hazel Mae (Vaughn) Coffey "Granny", 93, of Daleville, Indiana went to her heavenly home Monday July 8, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 23, 1926 in Ritner, KY to the late John Sherman Vaughn and Rebecca Corder Vaughn.
Hazel enjoyed working in her flower beds, gardening, canning, quilting, and cooking for her family. Most of all Hazel loved laughing and spending time with her family and friends. She was always ready for tent building and hide and seek with her grandchildren, or ready to play a friendly joke on someone. Hazel was a dedicated member of Westside United Baptist Church, and was saved at Lick Creek Baptist Church.
Hazel looked forward to being reunited with her loving husband, Clayton Coffey, in Heaven where they would never again have to part.
She is survived by daughters, Anna Watters and Beulah Mayhew of Daleville, son, Glenn Coffey (wife-Sharolyn) of Ingalls, sisters, Irene Jones of Jones Hollow, KY and Ella Dean Vaughn of Ritner, KY, five grandchildren, Carol Harris, Teresa Riddle, Jason Thompson, Elizabeth Carroll, Amanda Gray, nine great grandchildren, Tyler, Allison, Morgan, Mackenzie, Clayton, Emma Jean, Houston, Ayden, and Ethan, and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Hazel was preceeded in death by her siblings; Myrtle Abbott, Bonnie Vaughn, Oreda Lamar, Nella Adams, Theo, Carson, Elmo, Ford, and Fred Vaughn, sons-in-law, Bobby Watters and Earl Mayhew, and grandson, Steven Watters.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at10 am at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 8212 South Walnut Street, Daleville with burial at 1:00 PM at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fishers.
Friends my call on Thursday from 5-8 at the funeral home.
Donations may be made to Westside United Baptist Church Willing Workers.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Miller's Merry Manor in Chesterfield for assisting with Hazel's care in her last days. Their staff went above and beyond, and the family will forever remember your love for Ms. Hazel.
Online guestbook at: www.ballardand sons.com
Published in The Star Press on July 10, 2019