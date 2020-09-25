Hazel Margaret Hann
Muncie - Hazel Margaret (Parnell) Spidel Hann, 90, of Muncie, passed away on September 19, 2020. She was born on September 21, 1929 to Harold Carter and Minnie Kathleen (Long) Parnell in Paignton, Devon, England.
Hazel became a Military Bride to Scott Spidel on November 24, 1946. After his passing, she later remarried James Hann. Hazel was a member of The Garden at Gethsemane, A United Methodist Church and attended Selma United Methodist Church. She was an active member of United Methodist Women for 45 years. She was a member of the Tea-Pot Club since 1946 and the New Neighbors Home Economic Club since 2009. She was also a member of the Modern Farm Wives Home Economic Club, Millie Reed Rebekah Lodge #888, and Senior Bowling at Munsee Lanes.
Hazel is survived by her sons, Scott Spidel, Jr. and Roger Spidel; daughter, Sharon Glenn; step-daughters, Caren Springer and Joy Hann; 8 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Joyce Parnell Clements.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm in The Compass Church, 400 N 600 E, Selma with funeral services immediately following at 12:00 pm, also in the church. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Donations in Hazel's memory should be directed to The Compass Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Garden View Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
.