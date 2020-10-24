1/1
Hazel Ruth Poole
Hazel Ruth Poole

Muncie - Hazel Ruth Poole, 93, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Morrison Woods.

She was born in Big Run, Pennsylvania on March 26, 1927, the daughter of Paul R. and Nora J. (Schwab) Sheesley and graduated from Muncie Central High School.

Hazel co-owned Bill Poole Company Realtor and Builder with her husband for over forty-five years and retired in 2000.

She was a volunteer at Minnetrista, Meals on Wheels and Back to School Teachers Store. An avid shooter, she was a national champion trap shooter. Hazel was also an amateur artist and enjoyed gardening.

Survivors include her daughter, Annie Poole (David Nelson); a son, Bill Poole (Barbara) of Centerville, Virginia; along with two grandsons, James Poole (Andrea) and Blake Poole, both of Centerville, Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Poole; and her parents.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Private burial will take place in Elm Ridge Cemetery.

The family wishes to extended a special thank you to the staff at Morrison Woods for all their loving care and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Meals on Wheels.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
