Heath Hardman
Yorktown - Heath Hardman, 29, died early Tuesday morning, July 14, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.
He was born August 27, 1990, in Muncie, the son of Michael and Teresa (Aul) Hardman. Heath attended Yorktown High School.
Heath worked for the Laborer's International Union, Local #1112 in Muncie, most recently for Hagerman Construction Company.
He loved spending time and video-gaming with his son Heath, and loved his dogs. Heath was an outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed paintballing, off-roading, RC cars, and camping and fishing. He had a passion for motorcycles, and enjoyed working on cars.
Heath is survived by his son, Heath Michael Hardman; his mother, Teresa Hardman; his twin brother, Kyle Hardman; his sister, Haley Hardman; half-sister, Missy Koors; half-brother, Michael Hardman; niece, Sophia Rhoades; nephew, Hunter Rhoades; several aunts and uncles; many cousins; and many close friends of Rowdy Riders.
Heath was preceded in death by his father, Michael Hardman; his paternal grandparents, Robert and Mary Hardman; his maternal grandparents, Ed and Tillie Aul; and an uncle, Greg Aul.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue Fund (A.R.F.), 1209 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
