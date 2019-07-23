Services
Newkirk's Funeral Home
8195 E Main St
Dugger, IN 47848
(812) 648-2642
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newkirk's Funeral Home
8195 E Main St
Dugger, IN 47848
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Newkirk's Funeral Home
8195 E Main St
Dugger, IN 47848
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Dugger Cemetery
Dugger, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Pahmier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen A. Pahmier


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen A. Pahmier Obituary
Helen A. Pahmier

Dugger, IN - Helen A. Pahmier, 86 of Dugger, IN passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at her residence in Dugger, IN.

She was born in Dugger, IN March 20, 1933 the daughter of Ora David Phillips and Zara (Moore) Phillips. She was a retired General Motors factory worker and a member of the Eastern Stars.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, Lowell, Harold, Wayne, and Richard Phillips.

Survivors include her husband Paul L. Pahmier, her daughter, Paula Diane Pahmier of Nashville, TN, one nephew, Larry Phillips, two nieces, Elesa McCann, Janie Fish, and one cousin, Anna Reed.

Funeral services will be held at Newkirk's Funeral Home in Dugger, IN on Wednesday July 24, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Brother J. B. Smith officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday at 11:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow at the Dugger Cemetery in Dugger, In.
Published in The Star Press on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now