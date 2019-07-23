|
Helen A. Pahmier
Dugger, IN - Helen A. Pahmier, 86 of Dugger, IN passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at her residence in Dugger, IN.
She was born in Dugger, IN March 20, 1933 the daughter of Ora David Phillips and Zara (Moore) Phillips. She was a retired General Motors factory worker and a member of the Eastern Stars.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, Lowell, Harold, Wayne, and Richard Phillips.
Survivors include her husband Paul L. Pahmier, her daughter, Paula Diane Pahmier of Nashville, TN, one nephew, Larry Phillips, two nieces, Elesa McCann, Janie Fish, and one cousin, Anna Reed.
Funeral services will be held at Newkirk's Funeral Home in Dugger, IN on Wednesday July 24, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Brother J. B. Smith officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday at 11:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow at the Dugger Cemetery in Dugger, In.
Published in The Star Press on July 23, 2019