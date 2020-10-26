Helen Arlene Kirkwood
Hartford City - Helen Arlene Kirkwood, 80, passed away at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on June 27, 1940 in Hartford City the youngest daughter to John H. Sharp and Helen W. (Bedwell) Sharp. Both of her parents preceded her in death.
Arlene graduated from Roll High School in 1958. She married Jerry Cecil Kirkwood on September 27, 1958 at The Roll United Methodist Church. Jerry passed away on May 6, 2014.
She had formerly worked as a teacher's aide at the Jr. High School for 9 years. She was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grandma Arlene.
She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed singing at church and at weddings. She was also a member of the Blackford Hospital Auxiliary, where she logged many hours of volunteer work. She was quiet, kind, generous and had a gentle soul. She was an avid reader and a sports fan and enjoyed watching the Pacers and Chicago Bears play.
Arlene will be sadly missed by her children, Chris Alan Kirkwood (companion, Gloria) of Hartford City, Kimberly Hyatt of Hartford City and Craig Michael (wife, Christine) Kirkwood of Hartford City; grandchildren Douglas Hyatt (companion, Courtney), Amy (husband, Josh) Taylor, Paul (wife, Karissa) Hyatt, Aaron Kirkwood (companion, Martha), Matthew Kirkwood (companion, Krystle) and Devon Kirkwood (companion, Caitlin); great-grandchildren, Keegan Taylor, Caleb Taylor, Kimberlynn Taylor, Isaac Kirkwood and Lucas Kirkwood; siblings, Lowell "Buck" (wife, Kathy) Sharp, Jim (wife, Vickie) Sharp, Joe (wife, Marlayna) Sharp, Wilma Payne and Joan "Joann" Abbott; several nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Charles Sharp, Dorothy Heck, Norma Smith, John "Jack" Sharp and Lee Sharp.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Muncie. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to First Church of the Nazarene, 1402 W. Water St. Hartford City, IN 47348 or Blackford County Community Foundation-Imagination Library Fund, P.O. Box 327, Hartford City, IN 47348
Due to Covid-19 we want to make families and visitors our utmost priority. We ask that rules and regulations according to the CDC be followed while in our facility. We ask that you practice social distancing and we have hand sanitizer available. Mask are required at the funeral home. We would like to thank you in advance for your cooperation and patience.
