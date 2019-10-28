|
|
Helen E. Walters
Helen E. Walters, 90, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Westminster Village in Muncie, Indiana, following an extended illness.
She was born on Tuesday, November 20, 1928, in Heyworth, Illinois, the daughter of John and Laura (Pearson) Coomer. She was the last of fifteen children. Helen married her high school sweetheart, Harold L. Walters. The two were married for seventy years until he preceded her in death in 2017. Helen was an avid golfer winning club championships on several occasions. She and Harold competed in many husband and wife tourneys, winning several. Helen also loved the St. Louis Cardinals.
Survivors include her son, Harold "Harry" (wife, Elaine) Walters, Muncie, Indiana; grandchildren, Dorene (fiancé, Jay Rickman) Collins, Paducah, Kentucky, Mike (wife, Tammy) Lindsey, Muncie, Indiana, and Cindy (husband, Max) Long, Noble, Oklahoma; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and fourteen brothers and sisters.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019, in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304, with Pastor Ted Harris officiating. Entombment will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019