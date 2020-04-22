|
Helen Elaine (Haviland) Ashley
Muncie - Helen Elaine (Haviland) Ashley, 91, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in Muncie.
Helen was the daughter of Wilbur F. and Jewell E. (Wood) Haviland, born November 3, 1928 in Earlsboro, OK. She was raised near Portland, IN by grandparents, Clyde and Lena Haviland, after her mother died in 1931. Helen married the love of her life, James Ashley, on September 13, 1948.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband Jim, in 2006; both of their sons, Michael in 1951 and Douglas in 2012; her dear sister Velma Jeanne (Roy) Chelgren in 2000, and brother Robert F. (Salli) Haviland in 2018. Baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith at the Bryant Lutheran Church near Portland, it was Helen's lifelong faith and love of God that gave her strength, courage and positivity during some of life's more difficult times.
Helen graduated from Portland High School and worked for several years as a commercial artist at Mitchell Maintenance/Lift-a-Loft. She was a gifted artist and shared many paintings and creative arts and crafts with her loved ones throughout the years. Her love will live on for all of us through our treasured art pieces from her. Helen was an avid reader, an engaging conversationalist, and had a delightful sense of humor. She was intelligent and curious, elegant and strong. She loved and was loved deeply by her family and friends.
Special survivors are granddaughter, Casey (Matt) Smith and great-grandson,Theodore; dear cousin, David Chelgren of Edina MN; and nieces and nephews, including the Minnesota/Wisconsin kids, Barb Chelgren (Chuck) Olson of Superior, WI, Ted (Paula) Chelgren of Duluth, MN, Amy Chelgren (Dan) Kenzie of Roseville, MN and Caroline Gross of Hermantown, MN.
Very special gratitude goes to Helen's good friend, Lynda Strahan, for all the care and love she showed Helen during her last several years and to Cindy Smith from Help at Home for the special care and attention she gave Helen. Helen was so thankful for her loving caregivers.
A memorial service and interment at Gardens of Memory Cemetery will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
