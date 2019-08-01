|
|
Helen F. George
Muncie - Helen F. George, 90, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Liberty Village.
She was born in Muncie on October 24, 1928, the daughter of Ralph and Frances (Barbor) McLaughlin, graduated from Selma High School in 1946 and attended Ball State Teachers College. Married R. Dudley George in1949 and remained married for fifty-three years until his death in 2002.
Mrs. George was bookkeeper for various companies until her retirement in 1990.
She was active in several bowling leagues, a participant and officer in the
Crestview Women of the Moose League for over thirty-six years. Helen was also a past member of Eastern Star Chapter #104, Bethel 25 Job's Daughters, Women of the Moose Chapter #712 for forty-eight years, The Red Hat Society, and St. Paul's United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her son Mark George (wife, Michi), Muncie; four grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; her sister Beverly Bertram, Muncie; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dudley; and her daughter, Mari Kay Reno.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Friday.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 1, 2019