Helen F. Parker
Helen F. Parker 98 went to be with Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Helen was born in Muncie, IN, September 10, 1924, to the union of Millard and Fannie Hall. Helen was a lifelong member of Christ Temple Apostolic Church in Muncie, IN. Helen was a Government employee at Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indianapolis, IN and Dayton, OH. Veterans Administration of Dayton, OH.
She leaves to cherish her memory 3 children Martha Ferguson, Butch Parker (Sally) and Ronald Parker. 2 sisters-in-law Bonnie Anthony and Herriett Hall. 3 grandchildren, Kimberly Thomas, Tarama Parker and Dominique Hawkins. A host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great children. Special nieces Octavia Parker and Laura (Eric) Marshall, Special friends Rosie Day, Dayton, OH, Kathleen and Kellie Denney, Farrow, TN. Helen was proceeding death by her parents, husbands Benjamin Mayes and Manuel Parker Sr, brother John Edward Hall and Thomas Wesley Hall.
There will be a viewing starting at 11:00am to 1:00pm on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service 900 Kirby Ave, Muncie. Burial will follow at Beech Grove Cemetery. A Celebration of her Life will be held later. Arrangements entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service.
Published in The Star Press from May 5 to May 6, 2020