Helen F. Yeager
Yorktown - Helen F. Yeager, 102, passed away on Thursday evening, May 7, 2020 at Westminster Village.
She was born on October 8, 1917 in Gaston, the daughter of Perry F. and Lola M. (Thompson) Finley and graduated from Harrison Township High School in 1934. On April 2, 1936 in Muncie, she married William H. Yeager.
Helen worked in dining services for Harrison Township Schools and Ball State University. She was the pianist for Kings Chapel Church for many years and most recently was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
Surviving are two daughters, Joyce Robbins (husband, Tom) of Indianapolis and Judy Campbell (husband, Bob) of Yorktown; four grandchildren, Brad Campbell (wife, Karen), Lisa Fitch (husband, Gary), Lora Jackson (husband, Tom) and Jeff Robbins; four great-grandchildren, Tyler Campbell, Travis Campbell (wife, Carly), Sam Jackson and Delaney Jackson; and three great-great-grandchildren, Makayla, Carson and Mason.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 59 years, William H. Yeager in 1997 and one brother, Donald Finley.
Services will be private and burial will be held in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to Grace Baptist Church, 6401 River Road, Muncie, IN, 47304.
