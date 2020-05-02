Services
Waters Funeral Home
501 W Washington St
Hartford City, IN 47348
(765) 348-0710
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Carmichael
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Frances Carmichael

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Frances Carmichael Obituary
Helen Frances Carmichael

Hartford City - Helen Frances Carmichael, 90, of Hartford City passed away peacefully, Friday morning, May 1, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor in Hartford City. She was born January 3, 1930 in Big Stone Gap, Virginia to

Clarence and Mary Ayles. She graduated from high school in Middlesboro, KY and married Bob Gene Carmichael on September 20, 1957 in Hartford City. Helen was predeceased by her parents, Clarence and Mary, her husband, Bob, June 12, 2017, her son, Bernard W. (Stoppie) Stopinski, Jr., May 2, 1968, her daughter, Victoria, April 12, 1958; her brothers, Hoyt and Tilmond Ayles and step-father, John Premer.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Carmichael) Lennon, married to Philip Lennon, both of

Niceville, Florida, two grandsons, Dustin and Nikolas Lennon, a granddaughter, Dawn (Lennon) Fike, two great grandsons, Kristofer and Kyle Lennon, and one great granddaughter, Kayley Fike. Helen is also survived by her sister Peggy Wayne McKee, of Hartford City and several nieces and nephews.

Helen was a long-time resident of Hartford City working at Montgomery Ward, JC Penny, Lord's Dress Shop and eventually retired from Marsh Supermarkets after 24 years. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church for many years serving as choir member, Deacon and an Elder. She had also been a member of the Ladies of the Moose Lodge, American Legion Post 159 Auxiliary and American Legion Auxiliary Past President's Club, all of Hartford City.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 6th, at Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St., Hartford City.

A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 6th, at Jefferson Cemetery, Upland. Burial will follow at the conclusion of the service.

Due to travel restrictions endured by Helen's family and today's challenging times, expressions of sympathy are encouraged in the form of fresh/cut floral arrangements, helping local florists during these times. Helen also had a passion for flowers during her life and is also why her family is requesting floral tributes.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.watersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 2 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -