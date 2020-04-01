|
|
Helen Irene Stroble
Hartford City - Helen Irene Stroble, 92, passed away at 5:56 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Heritage Pointe in Warren.
She was born on March 31, 1928 in Hartford City to Roy Elsworth Cline and Esther Edna (Knox) Cline. Her parents preceded her in death.
Helen graduated from Montpelier High School in 1946. She married Richard Stroble on June 18, 1950 in Hartford City at the United Brethren Church. He passed away on October 9, 2003.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and active in the church Women's Group. She was also a member of Blackford County Homemakers Extension Club. She had drove bus for Blackford County School System for 30 years.
Helen will be sadly missed by her sons, Neil Leon (wife, Libby Jo) Stroble of Hartford City and Max Eugene (wife, Alnita) Stroble of Hartford City; daughter, Cheryl Ann (husband, Joseph) Everett of Marion; grandchildren, Chad (wife, Jane Ann) Stroble, Chris (wife, Megan) Stroble, Jessica (husband, Andy) Avant, Kassi (husband, Brad) Shelton, Jamie Stroble (companion, Joey Martinez), Dr. Ashley (husband, Matthew) West and Allison Eckardt; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Brianna, Sydney and Bryce Stroble, Abigail and Annabelle Avant, Lane and Caroline Shelton, Carter and Cole West and Ezra Eckardt; sister-in-law, Nancy Cline of Portland; several nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her sister, Joyce Ann Mattingly and her brother, Carroll D. Cline.
For the safety of the community and families we serve, due to Covid-19 virus, the family will have a private visitation and private graveside service for Helen.
Keplinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements so please utilize the funeral home website www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or our Facebook page to express condolences to the family.
Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 308 S. Monroe St. Hartford City, IN 47348
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020