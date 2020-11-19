Helen J. Clark
Muncie - Helen J. Clark, 80, Muncie, passed away Friday evening, November 13, 2020, at the Woodlands.
She was born Sunday, June 2, 1940, in Bloomington, Indiana, the daughter of Roscoe and Gladys (Hillenburg) Miller. Helen was raised by her aunt, Esther Milburn due to the untimely death of her parents, who both died from tuberculosis. Helen would never judge anybody, she always had something good and nice to say about everyone. She loved baking, especially Holiday cookies and would always send out birthday and Christmas cards and wishes. Helen loved to go fishing and enjoyed traveling with her husband, Jim, especially their trips to Hawaii. She sang in the Muncie Symphony and worked as a Technician in the Blood Bank at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital for over thirty-two years. Helen was a member of the Mounds Baptist Church in Anderson and more recently she attended Glad Tidings Church with her daughter and son-in-law.
Survivors include her daughter, Donna (husband, John) Martin; son, Brent (wife, Darlene) Heier; step-daughters, Rhonda (husband, Mike) Moore, and Teresa (husband, Steve) Saunders; her twin sister, Maryellen (husband, Albert) Wrightsman, and Gwen Phillips; ten grandchildren, Kyle Clark, Nick (wife, Amy) Hamilton, Jane (husband, Buddy) Penix, Rachael Hamilton, Taylor Hamilton, Kamara Heier, Dominick (wife, Danielle) Phipps, Billy Disney, Sabrina Disney, and Samantha Disney;; her lifelong friend, Elizabeth Abbott; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roscoe and Gladys Miller; aunt, Esther Milburn; her husband, Jim Clark, who passed away on November 2, 2014; sisters, Dean Carter, and Barbra Box.
It was Helen's wish to be cremated. There will be a memorial service held at a later date in the spring. Elm Ridge Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Glad Tidings Church, 3001 South Burlington Drive, Muncie, Indiana 47302.
