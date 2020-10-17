Helen Louise McGuire
Muncie - Helen Louise McGuire, 91, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 with her daughter by her side. She was born October 19, 1928 in Muncie, to Gerald and Grace (Carnes) Secrist. Helen graduated from Muncie Central High School, attended Indiana Business College secretarial school and Ball State University.
Helen retired from Ball State University after 30 years of service. She began her employment at Ball State Teachers College and within days of her start it became Ball State University. Her original position was as secretary and assistant to the accountant in the Administration Building. Prior to her retirement, she was bookkeeper for LaFollette dining services.
Helen was a member of Garden at Gethsemane United Methodist Church. She participated in 55 Alive, Keenagers, Senior Singles and bible study. While she was able, she helped out in the office.
Helen had many interests. She loved to cook and bake and even belonged to a cooking club. She was an excellent seamstress. In one night, she made a dress that Kathy needed the next day for old fashioned days at the bank. She loved to knit until arthritis made it difficult.
She was an avid reader. She worked all of the puzzles in the paper first thing in the morning.
Her favorites were crossword and word search but definitely not Suduko! After she went to live with Kathy they spent hours on jigsaw puzzles sometimes starting and finishing one in a day.
Helen loved her cats Frisky and Pepper. They were great companions for her until they passed at well advanced ages. Though not particularly a dog lover, she became very attached to Kathy's greyhounds. Noel, Nick and Joe welcomed her into their home lavishing much attention on her.
Helen enjoyed travelling. Tour bus trips, cruises, and road trips with Kathy to visit friends and family. She saw nearly every state in the United States. She travelled both Canada and Mexico as well as parts of South America.
She is survived by her sister, Norma Jean Batchelder (Jerry), Fort Wayne. Her daughter, Kathleen Naze (Richard), her son, Ric McGuire (Dawn), Mariposa, AZ; four grandchildren, Tim Schwer (Michelle), Greenfield, Zach Naze (Katie), Indianapolis, Portia Naze(Jay), Park City, UT, and Jessica McGuire Dolzall, Camby. She has four great grandsons; Logan, Greenfield, Nate, Kane and Kiaus, Camby and one great granddaughter, Portia Divine Naze, Indianapolis.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents and her sister-in-law, Rita McGuire Becker.
Services for Helen will be at 11:00 A.M on Monday October 19, 2020 at Elm Ridge Cemetery North Chapel officiated by William McCoy.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Greater Muncie, IN Habitat For Humanity, P.O. Box 1119, Muncie, IN 47308, or the charity of the donor's choice
.
Many thanks for the loving care that Helen received from her family of caregivers at Elmcroft Assisted Living. You are all truly angels and our family will be forever grateful for your caring.
