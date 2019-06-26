|
|
Helen M. House
Warren - Helen M. House, 93, former resident of Delaware County, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Heritage Pointe in Warren, Indiana.
The daughter of Orville and Zoe (Justice) Baker, Helen was born on November 18, 1925 in Blackford County. She graduated from De Soto High School in 1943 and married William House on April 16, 1944 in Delaware County. Together they would raise their four sons in Huntington County, Indiana.
Helen became a member of the Eaton O'Leara Quirk Unit #90, American Legion Auxiliary in 1948. She served many offices, including Unit President for 2 years. Helen was also active in the 10th District American Legion Auxiliary serving many chairmanships and offices and becoming District President I 1998-99. She also served on the Department level as Education Chairman and Poppy Chairman.
Helen served as the Clerk-Treasurer for the town of Eaton prior to working for Marion General Hospital and Matthews Buick. She later retired from Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was a Past Honorable Matron of the Eastern Star in Mt. Etna before transferring to #126 Purity Chapter. Helen also belonged to Red Hat Society, Lady Bug Chapter and attended the Eaton United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her sons: Darrell House, Merrell House (Elaine), Tony House (Janice) and Jim House (Sandy); half-brother, Phillip Baker (Gayle); nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, William House; her infant son, Ferrell; brother, Dale Baker; sister, Thelma Favors Smith; half-sisters, Betty and Shirley; a great-grandson, Trevor James House and a daughter-in-law, Nancy House.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Pitman-Richman Funeral Home 200 S Hartford St., Eaton with Chaplain Gerald Moreland officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory, Muncie.
Visitation for family and friends will be at Pitman-Richman Funeral Home from 4:00 - 7:00 pm on Thursday, June 27th and one hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the or the National Autism Association.
Visit WatersFuneralHomes.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Star Press on June 26, 2019