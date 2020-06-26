Helen Macy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Macy

Winchester - Helen (Turner) Macy, 94, of Winchester, IN, passed away June 25, 2020 at the Randolph Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Helen was born on March 20, 1926, to Walter and Goldie (Reish) Turner of Union City, IN. She graduated in 1944 from Wayne High School. She worked for General Telephone in Union City. She later retired after twenty years of service at the Randolph County Assessor's Office, the last seven serving as Randolph County's Assessor. She was a member of Jericho Friends Meeting.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Daniel, who died in 1994 from a farm accident, her granddaughter, Emily, in 1979, her sisters, Betty Lieurance and Margaret Day, and her brother, Edwin Turner.

She is survived by her son, Mark Macy, and her daughter, Marla (Macy) Smithson. She is also survived by her four grandchildren: Sara Runfolo, Paula Kerr, Andy Smithson, and Kevin Smithson, as well as sixteen great-grandchildren. Her two brothers, Robert Turner (wife Susie) and Raymond Turner (wife Janice) also survive.

Viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 30, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home in Winchester with the funeral following at Jericho Friends Cemetery. Jericho Pastor Martin Wells will be officiating.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved