Helen Marvin
Anderson - Helen R. (Kiser) Marvin, 95, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born on June 7, 1924 in Wisconsin, the daughter of John and Flora Kiser.

Mrs. Marvin served the Lord throughout her life, she loved reading the bible, and loved her family. She was a member of True Vine United Baptist Church.

Survivors include her two sons, Richard Marvin (wife, Becky) and John Marvin; 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Betty Lockwood.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, William Marvin, and son, Timothy Marvin.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com




Published in The Star Press from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
