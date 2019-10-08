|
Helen T. (Teddy) Mojonnier
Muncie - Helen T. (Teddy) Mojonnier, 95, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, at The Woodlands Nursing Home.
She was born November 13, 1923, in Indianapolis, the daughter of Wilbur G. and Helen L. (Tarpenning) Shingledecker. Helen graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1941.
Helen married Albert B. Mojonnier on February 24, 1975 in Chicago, and moved to Eaton in 1979 where they owned and operated Plastic Packaging Concepts.
Helen is survived by daughters, Dixie (Jim) Denny, of IN and FL, and Rebecca Nadji, of PA; son, James Ball, of AZ; step children, Eleanor (Steve) Hodgson, and Emmorette Strand; three sisters, Charlene Decker, of IN, Mary Ann Shingledecker, of TX, and Grace Crouse, of NM; a brother, Richard Shingledecker, of SC; grandchildren, Mark Garland, IN, Laura (Marc) Wolfe, TN, Michael Garland, IN, Cherish Swagger, AZ, John Ball, AZ, Melissa (Nick) Greer, IN, Michelle Ball, IN, Kim (Tim) Van Horn, PA, and Chad (Megan) Nadji, PA; step grandchildren, Dianna (Mark) Osbeck, IN and Denise Denny, IN; 14 great grandchildren; 5 step great grandchildren; nine great, great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Mojonnier was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albert Mojonnier; sisters, Winifred Fullhart, Evelyn Reece, Betty Shingledecker, and Alice Shingledecker; a brother, James Shingledecker; and a step-son, Albert Mojonnier, Jr.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 pm Friday, October 11, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.
Friends and family may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington St. Chapel, from 11:00 a.m. until service time at Noon on Friday, October 11, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lynd House, 2401 E. McGalliard Rd., Muncie, IN 47303, The Woodlands Nursing Home, 3820 W. Jackson St., Muncie, IN 47304, or Kindred Hospice, 400 N. High St., Muncie, IN 47305.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019