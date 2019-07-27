|
Helen Voils Davis
Muncie - Helen Voiles Davis, 80, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Elmcroft of Muncie following a long illness.
She was born in Jamestown, Tennessee, on March 23, 1939, the daughter of Willard and Lena (Rich) Voiles and has lived in either Farmland or Muncie, Indiana since 1960.
Helen attended Maryville College and later graduated from Ball State University with a bachelor's degree in English Literature and a Masters degree in Library Science. She was retired from a 27-year career as an English teacher and head librarian at Monroe Central Jr-Sr High School, where she enjoyed getting students excited about books and reading. In addition to being a devoted wife, mother, sister, and grandmother, her lifelong passions included books, gardening, and genealogy. After retiring, she became a Master Gardener, devoting hours of volunteer time to gardens at Minnetrista and the native garden project at the Red-tail Land Conservancy near Prairie Creek Reservoir, among others. When not gardening, she corresponded with distant cousins and acquaintances across the country to trace her family tree, discovering direct lines to Sergeant Alvin C. York and Davy Crockett as well as other less-reputable characters, which she always found amusing. Though often reserved, she was quick to smile and put others at ease and was known among friends and family for her extreme generosity.
Survivors include her husband, Daniel Davis, Muncie, Indiana, with whom she would have celebrated 25 years of marriage in August; her son, Gary Richard (Cheryl) Davis, Harriman, Tennessee; her daughter, Julie Davis Rennecker, Austin, Texas; and her stepdaughter, Tammy Davis (Jim) Henderson, Muncie; four sisters, Lola (Howard) Hayes, Nashville, Tennessee; Sue (Richard) Amonett, Indianapolis; Bettye (Barry) Munday, Carrollton, Georgia; Ann (Joe) Hill, Elijay, Georgia; one brother, Doug (Valeria) Voiles, Jamestown, Tennessee; and one half-brother, Roy (Gwen) Strayer. Her grandchildren include two granddaughters, Katherine Ellen (Zach) Davis, Louisville, Tennessee; and Sarah Beth Davis, Knoxville, Tennessee; one step-granddaughter, Brittany Henderson, Muncie; and two step-grandsons, Tyler Henderson and Kasey Lyle Henderson, both of Muncie. Survivors also include numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and -nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, numerous aunts and uncles, and one niece, Della Faye Williams.
A service to celebrate Helen's life will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel, State Road 32 East, Parker City, Indiana, with Pastor Tylor Jackson officiating. Family and friends may call prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 29th. Burial will follow at Tomlinson Cemetery, Muncie, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family are invited to make memorial contributions in Helen's honor to the Monroe Central Scholarship Fund by mail to Monroe Central Scholarship Fund, 1878 N. 1000 W. Parker City, IN 47368 or envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.
Published in The Star Press on July 27, 2019