Helen W. Snyder
Mount Dora, FL - Helen W. Snyder of Mount Dora, Florida passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the age of 86 years. She was born in Detroit, Michigan. Helen was a graduate of Ball State University and went on to work as the office manager for her husband's medical practice at Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana until they retired in 1995. They moved to Mount Dora in 1996. Helen was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora. She enjoyed golfing and needlepoint and was a member of the Mount Dora Needlepoint Club. Helen was also a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed helping people and volunteered at hospice. Helen loved her dogs, Charlie and Lucy dearly. She was a loving and attentive wife, mother and grandmother. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Richard J. Snyder, M.D. in June 2013 after 58 years of marriage. She is remembered and will be dearly missed by her children, Pamela Snyder of New York City, David (Nancy) Snyder of Land-O-Lakes, Florida and Gretchen Snyder of Indianapolis, Indiana; sister, Jane (Ernest) Dunston of Santa Fe, New Mexico; granddaughters; Amanda Brosnan and Emily Snyder and 3 great-grandchildren. A graveside memorial ceremony will be held at Lakeside Memory Gardens on Saturday, June 20 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Mount Dora Center for the Arts. www.mountdoracenterforthearts.org Arrangements are entrusted to Hamlin & Hilbish Funeral Directors, Eustis, FL (352)357-4193. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared at www.HamlinHilbish.com
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.