Henry Allen
1924 - 2020
Henry Allen

Muncie - Henry Allen, 96 passed away at his daughter's home on September 1, 2020. Henry was born to the late Douglas Allen and Willie B. Johnson-Allen on February 13, 1924.

Mr. Allen was a lifelong resident of Muncie. He was employed at Marhoefer Packing Company for over 30 years. Mr. Allen enjoyed spending his extra time with his children and grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He leaves to cherish his memory a sister Teddy Burks, ten children Henry O. Allen Jr. (wife Joyce), Charles W. Allen, Kenneth Allen (Companion Carletha Barnes), Kim King (wife Janet), Vanessa Hatcher, Jacqueline Allen, Gail Allen, Ebony Littlejohn, all of Muncie and Steven Allen (wife Joyce) of Waterford, Michigan, Catherine Allen of Jacksonville, Florida; granddaughter he raised Yolanda Edwards of Dayton, Ohio and two grandsons he raised Devon Davis (Companion Zelle Stokes-Delain) of Muncie, Jerel Jernigan of Emporia Kansas; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father Douglas Allen and his mother Willie B. Allen; his wife Flora B. Allen and six sisters and four brothers: Lily Stewart, Ann Morrow Jackson, Nancy Whitaker, JoAnne King, Martha "Susie" Scroggins, Francis Hamilton, Jessie Allen, Curtis Allen, Austin Allen, Buford Allen; two sons Michael and Donald Allen; two daughters Lena Bryant and Darlene Allen.

The family wishes to thank caregivers Rickey Hyatt, Kira Hammond, Nicole Allen and Kindred Hospice.

Calling hour will be held on Friday September 11, 2020 from 12pm-1pm at Terrestrial Temple Church, 2112 N Turner St, Muncie, Indiana (Mask are required), where a Celebration of Life will be held with Bishop Renzie Abram officiating. Burial in Beech Grove Cemetery. Services entrusted to Community Family Funeral Home, Richmond, IN.




Published in The Star Press from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Terrestrial Temple Church
