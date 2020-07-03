Herbert James Smith
Herbert James Smith, 91, "Jimmy" or affectionately known as "Smitty" to his friends, passed peacefully on Tuesday June 30th, 2020 in Palm Harbor FL. and is with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Jimmy was born April 10th 1929 in Ironton, Wisconsin to the late Clinton E. and Ruby Ann (Markin) Smith. He married Joan Smith who preceded him in death.
We are most grateful for: His Florida family and his pride and joy, Holly and Billy Tsanakaliotis of Tarpon Springs Fla. for always showering him with their precious love…
Jimmy is survived by his sister Joanie West (who should have been his twin) of San Pedro CA, Norman (Mary) Smith Muncie IN, sisters In-law; Marie "Tessy", Debbie, Wanda, and Marilyn Smith of Muncie IN. He shared a special bond with nephew Bobby (Angie) Smith and niece Moya (Danny Hiatt) Smith of Muncie IN, several special nephews and nieces, as well as, great and great-great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by nine brothers: Paul, Gordon, Ralph (Pat), Robert, Edgar, Gary, Larry, and Tony Smith; three sisters, Shirley Norris, Nancy Johnson, and Cleo Smith. Special friends: Jean and Dan Baker and John Toomey.
The family requests to visit the funeral home website for more information and to leave online condolences. meadowlawnmemorialgardens.com
Memorial contributions in Jimmy's memory may be made to https://suncoasthospice.org/