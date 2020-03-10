Services
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
University Christian Church
2400 North Nebo Road
Muncie, IN
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
University Christian Church
2400 North Nebo Road
Muncie, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herschel Spangler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herschel Lee Spangler


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herschel Lee Spangler Obituary
Herschel Lee Spangler

Muncie - Herschel Lee Spangler, 85, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Signature Healthcare in Muncie, Indiana.

Herschel was born in Spencer, Indiana on Sunday, July 22, 1934, the son of Otis Herschel Spangler and Marie Dorothy (Bolin) Spangler. He moved to Muncie, Indiana in 1961 and raised his family here. Herschel married Judy Falls and they shared 63 wonderful years together.

Herschel loved painting, hunting, fishing, berry picking, mushroom hunting, bird watching & feeding, and wood working. He was a member of the NRA, and the Prairie Creek Beagle Club. Herschel was an amateur photographer as well.

Survivors include his wife, Judy; sons, Jim (wife, Lori) Spangler, Brian Spangler; daughter, Diane (husband, Charles) Thrawley; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, John F. Spangler; a brother, Bill Hodge; two sisters, Violet Herrington and Sue Pierce; and one granddaughter, Lauren Lanham.

The family would like to express sincerest gratitude to Signature Healthcare for the wonderful staff and loving care Herschel received there.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at University Christian Church.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at University Christian Church, 2400 North Nebo Road, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Pastor Steve Huddleston will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: University Christian Church, 2400 North Nebo Road, Muncie, Indiana 47304.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herschel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -