Hessie B. Smith
Albany - Hessie B. Smith, 88, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Hessie was born Monday, August 3, 1931, in Fentress County, Tennessee, the daughter of Roscoe and Mary Ellen (Harding) Cook. Hessie was known for her generous kindness. It was a Holiday tradition for Hessie and her husband, Lenard to make peanut brittle for their family and friends and for many years they grew tomatoes not only for themselves, and family, friends, and their community. Hessie was a devoted member of the Riverview United Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling, crocheting, and was an avid Ball State University basketball fan. Hessie retired from the Ball State University Housing and Residence Life Department.
Survivors include her husband of seventy-two years, Lenard; son, Jerry of Muncie; grandchildren, Matt Smith (Karen) of Burke, Virginia, Jolene Monteilh (Ed) of Cumming, Georgia, Rachel Seaton (Keith) of Collierville, Tennessee, and Adam Smith (Jenny) of Leo, Indiana; great-grandchildren, Carter, Noah, Avery Smith; Devynn, Gavin, Evan Monteilh; Hallie, Addison, and Katelyn Seaton; Isaac, Jordan and Silas Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, three sisters and recently by her son, Larry and his wife, Cynthia.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Pastor Carl Goad officiating. Entombment will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Family and friends may call at Elm Ridge Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Thursday.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020