Hester Lee Mitchell
1930 - 2020
Hester Lee Mitchell

Muncie - Hester Lee Mitchell, 89, passed away suddenly on Monday, November 2, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Though unable to leave her house often in the last year, due to the COVID outbreak, Hester loved her family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them in her home, which was a gathering place for all.

Hester was born in Muncie on November 29, 1930 to Forrest and Ruth Stout Mitchell. She

attended Muncie Community Schools and was a lifelong member of Riverside United Methodist Church. Hester was employed at Paul Able Motors, in the law office of Frank Massey, and for many years in the Counseling Center at Ball State University.

Surviving are her nephew, Joseph (Sara) Mitchell; a niece, Jenny Mitchell Cross and a nephew by marriage, Dr. Thomas Gibson all of Muncie; great nieces and nephews, Ryan (Rajpal) Gibson and their son Ivan, of Los Angeles, California, F. Mitchell Gibson (Jenny) and their son, Lincoln of Muncie, Kathleen Gibson of Saltillo, Texas, Kathryn Mitchell Richter (John) and their children, Harrison, Heidi and Hawkins of Ft. Wayne, Allison Mitchell (Nicholas Schelke) and their daughter Wilde of Wheat Ridge, Colorado, Emily Cross of Cincinnati, Ohio, Kristen Agler (Shaun) and their son Maddox of Cherry Valley, Illinois; and her dear friend who is family, Kathy Hill. Also surviving are special cousins, Sara Kerr Long, Mobile, Alabama and Brenda Kerr Minno, Sammamish, Washington. Close friends include: Marge Murray, Beth Hale, Mary Jane Eiler, Sandy Abbott and her entire Riverside family.

Hester was preceded in death by her parents; her grandparents, Ralph and Sally Stout who

helped raise her after the death of her father; her brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Josette

Mitchell; and her beloved niece, Sally Gibson.

A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2021 at Riverside United Methodist Church with burial following in Jones Cemetery. The family is hoping that this will allow her great nieces and nephews to attend the celebration of her wonderful life.

Hester was a woman of faith, family and country. Psalm 48:14 "For this God is our God for ever and ever; He will be our guide even to the end."

Memorials Contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Riverside United Methodist Church, 1201 N. Wheeling Avenue, Muncie, IN 47303 or to a charity of the donor's choice.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel

