Hilbert Lewis Mohler, Jr.
Yorktown - Hilbert Lewis Mohler, Jr., 62, passed away Friday morning, October 9, 2020 at his residence following a brief illness.
He was born December 30, 1957 in Muncie and was the son of the late Hilbert Lewis, Sr. & Wanda Mae (Wilson) Mohler.
Hilbert retired from Village Pantry in 2018 as a store manager. He loved to bowl and had played on several leagues. Hilbert enjoyed watching football and NASCAR. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Hilbert had attended Forest Park Church of the Nazarene and Yorktown Church of the Nazarene.
Hilbert is survived by his loving wife Sharon Kay Mohler (Baker) of Yorktown; a son David Mohler (Crystal) of Roanoke, VA; a daughter Joanna Smith (Jeremy) of Muncie; two step-sons Brian Couch of Muncie and Dennis Couch of Yorktown; two step-daughters Teresa Roberts of Wisconsin and Jennifer Delk of Muncie; thirteen grandchildren and one great-grandchildren; three sisters Jackie Mills of New Castle, Joyce Ann Ramsey (Duane) of Tennessee and Juanita Goley (Lloyd) of Muncie.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death a great-granddaughter Teresa Renee Tipton; a brother Harold Mohler and a sister Judy Mohler.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Family and friends may call from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 4:00 p.m. at the mortuary.
