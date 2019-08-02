|
|
Homer Donald Paschall
Bradenton - Former Muncie resident Dr. Homer Donald Paschall, age 92 of Bradenton, Florida went home to be with his Lord and Savior on July 29, 2019.
Homer was born at home in Sango, Tennessee on a beautiful Sunday morning, on August 29, 1926 to the late Homer and Beulah Paschall. He was one of three children. He grew up enjoying gardening and playing tennis from the age of five with his siblings and cousins. Homer always had a kind word and a smile to all who knew him. He was able to touch many lives thru his teaching at church and Ball State University.
Homer was a graduate of Clarksville, (Tennessee) High School in June of 1944. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Trevecca Nazarene University; received a Bachelor of Science degree from Austin Peay State College; attended George Peabody College for Teachers in Nashville where he received his Master of Arts degree; and holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree from Iowa State University.
Dr. Paschall taught science and math at several elementary and high schools in Kentucky and Tennessee. Homer continued his teaching career at Bethany Nazarene College in the biology department from 1951-1955. In January of 1955 the family moved to Muncie Indiana where Homer became a professor of Anatomy and Physiology at Ball State University. He continued teaching there until 2001. During his time at Ball State Homer was involved with several student organizations on campus; Fellowship of Collegiate Christians, Phi Delta Lamda Fraternity, Beta Beta Beta Honorary Biology Society, and XI Chapter of Sigma Zeta Honorary Science Society.
Homer was drafted into the Navy in Dec. 1944. This interrupted his college education which he completed after completing his service. He served as radio third classman aboard The USS Carlisle until the end of his service.
Homer was a member of Muncie First Church of the Nazarene where he served as Sunday School Superintendent, church board member, and Adult Sunday School Teacher for many years. He also served on the NEI district as
chairman of Sunday School Ministries and on the district church board. Homer also served on the Board of Trusties at Olivet Nazarene University.
Homer loved the Lord, his family, church, and his friends. He enjoyed traveling, playing tennis, eating desserts, and gardening. He took pleasure in being around his family. He was able to travel many miles with his family on vacation during his lifetime to most of the 50 states. Homer took many pleasurable train rides. Homer spent many wonderful hours working out in his garden. He was always up for a game of tennis with his family or friends.
He is survived by one son David (Fran) Paschall of Vandalia, Ohio; daughters Linda (Bruce) Wilson of Bradenton, Florida and Brenda (Tom)Lale of Grand Blanc, Michigan. Seven grandchildren Erica Wilson, Renee Cole, Michelle
Paschall, Adam Paschall, Ashlee (Michael) Talaski, Natalie Green, and Allie Lale. Eleven great-grandchildren; Damian, Abbi, Carson, Keegan, Brody, Dominik, Halia, Gabriella, Isabella, Breydan, and Preston.
He was preceded in death by his wife Martha (Reding) Paschall of 68 years, his parents Homer and Beulah (Dawdy) Paschall, two sisters Madelyn Wall and Kathryn Paschall, and one son Donald Paul Paschall.
A funeral service will take place at 2pm on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at Muncie First Church of the Nazarene, 3101 N. Benton Rd., Muncie Indiana 47304 with Pastor Mark Dill officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 until the time of the service. Memorial donations may be made to the Paschall Life Center at Muncie First Church of the Nazarene.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 2, 2019