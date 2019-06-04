|
|
Homer Theodore Vanleer Jr. 66, passed away May 20th, 2019.
Survivors include one son Lamont Hughes, Two sisters Janet Thompson and Beverly Vanleer. Stepmother Delores Vanleer. He was preceded in death by his father Homer T. Vanleer Sr.. His Mother Minnie Vanleer and One sister Loretta Vanleer.
Services will be held Thursday, June 6th at 10:00am At New Liberty Baptist Church With Pastor L.D. Clay Jr. officiating. Calling will be held one hour prior to services at 9:00am.
Services are entrusted to Gholar And Gholar Funeral Services.
Published in The Star Press on June 4, 2019