Honesti Georgetta Lee Howell
Honesti Georgetta Lee Howell

Honesti Georgetta Lee Howell, 27, passed away unexpectedly on her birthday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Honesti was born on Aug. 6, 1993 the daughter of David J. and Mitzi L. Lewis-Howell. She graduated from Plymouth High School in 2012 and attended Ivy Tech. Honesti worked as a manger for Speedway and Dollar General. She enjoyed playing League of Legends and was an animal lover, Especially her dog Gnard and Guinea pig, King Pin A.K.A. Pig Pen. She was loving. caring, compassionate and trustworthy with a beautiful heart and an angelic smile.

Honesti is survived by her mother Mitzi L. Howell of Muncie; Brother Dustin L. Howell of Pittsburg, PA.; Nieces and nephews Austin, Madison, Issabella Howell; Uncles Tim (Ruth) Howell, Chris I. Lewis Sr., both of Muncie; Aunts Paulette (Norman) Reed, Cinda (Frank) Chandler, Mavis Turner, Daphne Connell, all of Muncie; Special cousins Chris Lewis Jr., of Indianapolis, Bernard Wallace of Muncie; Special friends Kalafornia Henderson, Kassie Wilson and a host of family and friends.

Honesti was preceded in death by her father David J. Howell; Grandparents Teddy Lewis, Ruth Hawkins, Paul and Barbara Howell; Uncles Kino Lewis, Bernard Lewis, Keith Lewis and Aunt Rena Lewis.

Service will be held 1pm Wednesday at Harris Chapel Church of the Nazarene, 10450 S. CR 544 E., Selma IN. Viewing will be from 11am to 1pm prior to service. Funeral entrusted to Glazebrooks Funeral Services.




Published in The Star Press from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
