|
|
Hope (Wiggins) Barnes
Muncie - It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Hope (Wiggins) Barnes on Sunday morning, February 17, 2019 at the age of 99 years.
Hope was born October 27, 1919 in Hamilton County, the daughter of William Ray and Bessie Maureen (Cochran) Wiggins and graduated from Tipton High School in 1937. She attended Taylor University for 2 years and graduated from Ball State University in 1957. On June 25, 1940 she married Rev. Donald L. Barnes.
Hope loved all forms of art and she believed in supporting new artists. Her home was filled with the paintings and sculptures of artists she wanted to encourage. As a member and president of the National League of American Pen Woman (Muncie Branch) she was able to connect with and encourage many young artists through the years.
She also loved intellectual conversations inspired in her youth by her Aunt Margaret, a professor at Florida State University. She read extensively and joined book clubs to enjoy the dissection of the literary works and participated in Bible studies and discussion groups.
Hope's faith was at the core of her life and to express her faith, she believed in active service. Her service to the world began at home, meeting the needs of her husband, children and parents, and extended locally as she supported her husband in his ministry. She was a columnist for the Missionary News/Hoosier United Methodist News for 9 years. She and her husband retired and returned to Muncie in 1980.
She was forever passionate about human equality and fought for the Equal Rights Amendment. When it did not go into law, Hope spent the rest of her life working to encourage and empower women from all walks of life through her writing, service activities and in her daily encounters.
Hope worked as a free-lance writer for the Muncie Star Press for 9 years writing a personal column for 4-1/2 years. She edited "Oakhurst Poems and Obiter Scripta of Elisabeth Ball, and worked with Francis Petty Sargent to publish "Stone on Stone, a text of the memoirs of Margaret Ball Petty.
Hope was a living prayer, an ascending poet, and she will forever give hope to all of us who knew her.
Surviving are three daughters, Connie J. Odekirk, Indianapolis; Becki Clock (Larry), Muncie; and River Amie Lin, Muncie; eight grandchildren, Jeff (Cari) Hostetter, Kristy (Scott) Anthony, Brad (Sasha) Hostetter, Karey (Brad) Marsh, Kendal (Jib) Baker, Caroline (Doug) Shrieve, Eliza Ogasawara and Isaiah Ogasawara; and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 57 years, Rev. Donald L. Barnes; one brother, Joseph W. Wiggins; and one son-in-law, Dean W. Odekirk.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, February 25, 2019, at College Avenue United Methodist Church, 1968 W. Main Street, Muncie, with Pastor David Byrum officiating. Private family burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Tipton.
Family and friends may call at College Avenue United Methodist Church one hour prior to services on Monday, February 25, 2019.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to College Avenue United Methodist Church, 1968 W. Main Street, Muncie, IN 47303.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 22, 2019