Services
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Horace Hawn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Horace Hawn


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Horace Hawn Obituary
Horace Hawn

Muncie - Horace Hawn, 82, of Muncie, died Tuesday afternoon, August 6, 2019. He was born November 11, 1936 in Knoxville, TN and was the son of the late David Columbus and Ollie Lue Vennie (Gibbs) Haun.

Horace loved playing cards and bingo. He enjoyed watching his great-nephews sporting and school activities. He worked in construction and in the glass industry for several years. Horace proudly and honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps.

Horace is survived by his sister Carolyn June Collins (Donal) of Muncie and a brother Chester Loyed Haun (Linda) of Blountsville; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Virginia Ellen Brown and a brother William Merol Haun.

Funeral Services for Horace will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home. Burial with military honors being conducted by the United States Marine Corps and the Delaware County Honor Guard will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 12:00 noon until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Horace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
Download Now