|
|
Horace Hawn
Muncie - Horace Hawn, 82, of Muncie, died Tuesday afternoon, August 6, 2019. He was born November 11, 1936 in Knoxville, TN and was the son of the late David Columbus and Ollie Lue Vennie (Gibbs) Haun.
Horace loved playing cards and bingo. He enjoyed watching his great-nephews sporting and school activities. He worked in construction and in the glass industry for several years. Horace proudly and honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps.
Horace is survived by his sister Carolyn June Collins (Donal) of Muncie and a brother Chester Loyed Haun (Linda) of Blountsville; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Virginia Ellen Brown and a brother William Merol Haun.
Funeral Services for Horace will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home. Burial with military honors being conducted by the United States Marine Corps and the Delaware County Honor Guard will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 12:00 noon until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 10, 2019