Howard E. Smith
Middletown - Howard E. Smith, 83, resident of Middletown passed away March 12, 2019 at Community Hospital in Anderson.
He was born in Middletown, September 15, 1935, the son of Carl and Emma Comstock Smith.
He retired from Westinghouse (ABB) in Muncie in 1996.
He was a member of the IBEW of Muncie.
Survivors are his children: Terry Lawson (Ray) of Livingston, TN and Kirk Smith of Middletown, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren as well as 1 nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers.
Funeral services will be held on Monday at 2:00 PM at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 118 South 5th, Middletown. Burial will follow in Anderson Memorial Park.
Friends may call from 12:00 to 2:00 PM on Monday.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 15, 2019