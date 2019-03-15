Services
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Middletown
118 South 5th
Middletown, IN 47356
765-354-2051
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Middletown
118 South 5th
Middletown, IN 47356
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Middletown
118 South 5th
Middletown, IN 47356
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Anderson Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard E. Smith


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Howard E. Smith Obituary
Howard E. Smith

Middletown - Howard E. Smith, 83, resident of Middletown passed away March 12, 2019 at Community Hospital in Anderson.

He was born in Middletown, September 15, 1935, the son of Carl and Emma Comstock Smith.

He retired from Westinghouse (ABB) in Muncie in 1996.

He was a member of the IBEW of Muncie.

Survivors are his children: Terry Lawson (Ray) of Livingston, TN and Kirk Smith of Middletown, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren as well as 1 nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers.

Funeral services will be held on Monday at 2:00 PM at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 118 South 5th, Middletown. Burial will follow in Anderson Memorial Park.

Friends may call from 12:00 to 2:00 PM on Monday.

Online Guestbook at: www.ballardansons.com
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now